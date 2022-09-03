Mississippi Walmart Evacuated After Threat From Pilot

After warning that he'd slam it into store, plane was still flying over Tupelo as of 10am ET
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 3, 2022 9:05 AM CDT
Pilot Flying Over Tupelo Threatens to Slam Into Walmart
The Walmart logo is displayed on a store in Springfield, Ill., on May 16, 2011.   (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

(Newser) – The pilot of a small airplane circling over a Mississippi city on Saturday morning has threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, police say. The Tupelo Police Department note in a Facebook post that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store have been evacuated. The plane started circling about 5am local time and was still in the air more than three hours later, per the AP. Police say they've made contact with the pilot directly. "Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given," the police wrote. "With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo." Law enforcement told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal shortly after 8am that the plane had left the airspace around Tupelo and was flying near a Toyota manufacturing plant in nearby Blue Springs.

"State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation," Gov. Tate Reeves wrote on Twitter. "All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department." Leslie Criss, a magazine editor who lives in Tupelo, woke up early and was watching the situation on TV and social media. Several of her friends were outside watching the plane circle overhead. "I've never seen anything like this in this town," Criss tells the AP. "It's a scary way to wake up on a Saturday morning." WTVA has a link to track the plane. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

