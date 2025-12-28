Midair Collision of Helicopters Kills 1

Only the pilots were aboard at the time
Posted Dec 28, 2025 3:24 PM CST
Helicopters Collide in New Jersey, Killing 1
Debris from a helicopter is shown after two helicopters crashed in Hammonton, New Jersey, on Sunday.   (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

A collision between two helicopters in southern New Jersey left one person dead and another critically injured on Sunday, officials said. Both aircraft went down near Hammonton Municipal Airport, and one of them caught fire after impact, according to a municipal spokesperson. Only the pilots were aboard each helicopter, NBC News reports. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C. Dan Dameshek, 34, a resident who was nearby, said he heard a sharp noise. "Turned around and saw one helicopter go from right side up to upside down and dive into the ground," he said. "For a second it looked like the other helicopter was OK, then I heard another smack like metal slapping metal and it started spinning out of control." Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, per the AP.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X