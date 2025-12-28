Midair Collision of Helicopters Kills 1

A collision between two helicopters in southern New Jersey left one person dead and another critically injured on Sunday, officials said. Both aircraft went down near Hammonton Municipal Airport, and one of them caught fire after impact, according to a municipal spokesperson. Only the pilots were aboard each helicopter, NBC News reports. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C. Dan Dameshek, 34, a resident who was nearby, said he heard a sharp noise. "Turned around and saw one helicopter go from right side up to upside down and dive into the ground," he said. "For a second it looked like the other helicopter was OK, then I heard another smack like metal slapping metal and it started spinning out of control." Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, per the AP.