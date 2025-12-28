What Happens When Thousands in a Small Town Lose Their Jobs

On a frigid day after Mass at St. Ann's Catholic Church in rural Nebraska, worshippers shuffled into the basement and sat on folding chairs, their faces barely masking the fear gripping their town. A pall hung over the room just as it hung over the holiday season in Lexington, Nebraska. "Suddenly they tell us that there's no more work. Your world closes in on you," said Alejandra Gutierrez. She and the others work at Tyson Foods' beef plant and are among the 3,200 people who will lose their jobs when Lexington's biggest employer closes the plant next month, the AP reports.

Hundreds of families may be forced to pack up and leave the town of 11,000, heading east to Omaha or Iowa, or south to the meatpacking towns of Kansas or beyond, causing spinoff layoffs in Lexington's restaurants, barbershops, grocers, and convenience stores. "Losing 3,000 jobs in a city of 10,000 to 12,000 people is as big a closing event as we've seen virtually for decades," says Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Indiana's Ball State University. It will be "close to the poster child for hard times."

All told, the job losses are expected to reach 7,000, largely in Lexington and the surrounding counties, according to estimates from University of Nebraska, Lincoln. Tyson employees alone will lose an estimated $241 million in pay and benefits annually.

Tyson says it's closing the plant to "right-size" its beef business after a historically low cattle herd in the US and the company's expected loss of $600 million on beef production next fiscal year.

The plant's closure threatens to unravel a Great Plains town where the American Dream was still attainable, where immigrants who didn't speak English and never graduated high school bought homes, raised children in a safe community, and sent them to college. Now, those symbols of economic progress—mortgages and car payments, property taxes, and tuition costs—are bills that thousands of Tyson workers won't be able to pay.

The plant opened in 1990 and was bought by Tyson 11 years later, attracting thousands of workers and nearly doubling the town's population within a decade. Lizeth Yanes initially hated what she called "a little ghost town." But soon Lexington flourished, with suburbs sprouting. "It took a long time for me to actually enjoy this little place," said Yanes. "Now that I enjoy it, now I have to leave." The atmosphere inside the Tyson plant, where workers process as many as 5,000 head of cattle a day, laboring on slaughter floors, cleaning crews, or trimming cuts of meat, feels "like a funeral," she said.

"Tyson was our motherland," said plant worker Arab Adan. The Kenyan immigrant sat in his car with his two energetic sons, who asked him a question he has no answer to: "Which state are we gonna go, daddy?" School officials say nearly half of students have a parent working for Tyson.

Many older workers don't speak English, haven't graduated high school, and aren't computer savvy. "We know only working in meat for Tyson," said Adan. At St. Ann's, workers echoed that concern. "They only want young people now," said Juventino Castro, who's worked at Tyson for a quarter-century. "I don't know what's going to happen in the time I have left." Lupe Ceja said she's saved a little money, but it won't last long. Luz Alvidrez has a cleaning gig that will sustain her for awhile. Others might return to Mexico for a time. Nobody has a clear plan. "It won't be easy," said Fernando Sanchez, a Tyson worker for 35 years who sat with his wife. "We started here from scratch and it's time to start from scratch again."