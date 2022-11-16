New Sex Assault Charges for Kevin Spacey

7 charges in UK stem from alleged assaults on one man from 2001 to 2004
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 16, 2022 7:33 AM CST
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Court House on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in New York.   (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Kevin Spacey is now charged with sexually assaulting a fourth man in Britain. The actor who formerly ran London's Old Vic Theatre has pleaded not guilty to five sexual offenses against three men, now in their 30s and 40s, between 2005 and 2013, with the case headed to trial in June. On Wednesday, the UK's Crown Prosecution Service announced new charges against the 63-year-old, including three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, the BBC reports.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, says the charges are related to "a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004," per the Hollywood Reporter. CPS "reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial." The seven additional counts come weeks after a New York jury found the two-time Oscar winner not liable in a civil sexual misconduct lawsuit brought by actor Anthony Rapp. He alleged Spacey molested him in 1986 when he was only 14. (Read more Kevin Spacey stories.)

