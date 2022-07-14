Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty, Faces Trial in UK Next Year

(Newser) – Kevin Spacey, who said in May that he would go to Britain to defend himself against sexual assault charges, will be going on trial next year. The actor arrived at London's famed Old Bailey court Thursday morning to formally enter a plea, Sky News reports. He pleaded not guilty to all five charges against him—four counts of sexual assault and one of "causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent" —and June 6, 2023 was set as a trial date, reports Deadline.

The trial is expected to last three to four weeks, Judge Mark Wall said. Spacey was granted a continuation of his unconditional bail, which allows him to travel freely, though Wall warned him that failure to appear for the trial would be considered a criminal act. Spacey was formally charged last month in connection with alleged assaults on three men, who are now in their 30s or 40s, between 2005 and 2013, when he was running London's Old Vic theater, the AP reports. During a hearing last month, Spacey's lawyer said the actor "strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case."