This Office Chair May Be a Stunt, Still Looks Pretty Cool

Volkswagen Norway's 'Star Trek'-like prototype cruises at 12mph
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 19, 2022 9:30 AM CST

Move over, Aeron—you may have competition as the most enviable office chair around. Volkswagen Norway has developed a prototype that CNN Business notes "would make even a Star Trek captain jealous." The as-yet unnamed five-wheel seat is said to be able to cruise around the office at up to 12mph (for a distance of up to 7.5 miles on one battery charge) and features 360-degree sensors, a seatbelt, and a backup camera to prevent accidents. "It's got more amenities than my last car," Sean Hollister writes at the Verge, noting that the chair "looks like it started as a humble hoverboard bolted to an office chair and grew into something dreamy from there" (check out the video of its evolution here).

Other added luxuries include a horn to warn slow-moving co-workers to step aside, a USB charger, heated seat, storage space, trailer hitch, and an "entertainment system with songs that give you the feeling of going on a trip." And, "should a work party suddenly break out, it's easy to become the center of attention" thanks to the chair's "mood-creating party lights." As exciting as this all seems, you probably won't spot the chair in Staples or OfficeMax anytime soon. "Volkswagen has a recent history of lying to people," Hollister notes, citing another attention-grabbing marketing stunt it pulled last year. (Read more Volkswagen stories.)

