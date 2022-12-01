Jonah Hill Is Changing His Name

By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 1, 2022 12:40 PM CST
Jonah Hill wants to be Jonah Hill, legally. The 38-year-old actor (Superbad, Wolf of Wall Street, 21 Jump Street, Don't Look Up, etc.) has filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court to legally change his name from Jonah Hill Feldstein to his stage name of Jonah Hill, reports Today.

A hearing to make the switch official takes place next month. The move comes after fellow actor Aaron Paul of Breaking Bad fame legally adopted his own stage name as well, notes TMZ. Hill has a famous younger sister, actor Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), who uses the family name. Their father was talent manager Jordan Feldstein. (Hill also is cutting back on movie promotions to protect his mental health.)

