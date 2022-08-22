(Newser) – Tom Holland isn't the only celebrity of late to ditch social media he finds "overwhelming." Superbad and Wolf of Wall Street actor Jonah Hill deleted his Instagram last week, around the same time he announced he's been suffering from anxiety attacks for almost two decades and is now taking a break from promoting his movies, reports Page Six. Hill, 38, just wrapped up shooting his filmed-in-secret documentary Stutz, which delves into his struggles with mental health, and he says those struggles have only been made worse by the media appearances and other "public-facing events" he's done over the years.

And so "you won't see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself," Hill says in a statement to Deadline. "If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn't be acting true to myself or to the film." Hill also acknowledges that he has the luxury of being able to make such a move without worrying about losing his job, but he says that by speaking out, he hopes "to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff."

Psychologist Sandra Wheatley tells the BBC's Radio 1 Newsbeat program that for celebrities, it can be hard to balance their public persona with their real-life one, and that Hill's announcement sends "a really important message." Fellow psychologist Elena Bailey also agrees with Hill's move away from the socials, calling it a "self-protective" one. "The type of attention and feedback and commentary on your life can have a very big impact on your mental health, causing a lot of anxiety, negative thoughts, symptoms of depression," she notes. (Read more Jonah Hill stories.)