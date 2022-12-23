'Total Panic' as Gunman Opens Fire in Paris

Two people are dead and four others are injured, including two people in critical condition, after a shooting in Paris on Friday. A gunman opened fire at the Ahmet-Kaya Kurdish cultural center near the Château d'Eau metro station, Le Parisien reported, per the Guardian. "It's total panic, we've locked ourselves in," a shopkeeper in the area said, per the BBC, adding she heard seven or eight gunshots in quick succession. A 69-year-old suspect "known to police for two attempted killings," didn’t resist as he was "quickly detained by police," who also recovered the murder weapon, per the BBC.

The alleged shooter is a French national and retired train conductor, per the Guardian. One witness said he began shooting in silence, per AFP. "A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action," Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire tweeted, per the outlet. "Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama." The Paris prosecutor's office said an investigation for murder, voluntary manslaughter, and aggravated violence is underway. (Read more Paris stories.)