An infant has been found alive in Indianapolis three days after he and his twin brother were abducted outside an Ohio pizzeria; a suspect has been arrested in their kidnapping. "A photo is worth a thousand words," the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted Thursday night, showing 5-month-old Kason Thomass (also spelled Thomas by some sources) in the arms of a police officer. Columbus police noted that the baby was "in good health & being transported to a hospital to be checked out." CNN reports that Kason and his twin, Kyair, had been with their mother, a DoorDash driver, on Monday night when she stopped at a Columbus-area pizza place to pick up an order.

She left the boys in the 2010 Honda Accord with the engine running while she ran inside, and when she came back, the car and the twins were gone. Police say Kyair was discovered early the next morning, still in his car seat and wrapped in a quilt, by a passerby at Dayton International Airport, per the Columbus Dispatch. Kason wasn't with him. On Thursday afternoon police arrested a suspect, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, about 175 miles away in Indianapolis, after local cops received a tip. Again, though, there was no sign of Kason. Then, on Thursday evening, police officers were dining at an Indianapolis-area restaurant when a woman ran in to say there was a baby left alone in a car in a nearby Papa John's parking lot, per the IMPD.

It was Kason, in the stolen Honda Accord, which police say had been parked in that lot for two days or so. The baby was fine, however; he was examined at a local hospital as a precaution. Jackson has been charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, and she may also be hit with charges of child endangerment and vehicle theft. She's facing federal charges, as she allegedly crossed state lines with the infant. The Dispatch and WSYX report that Jackson has been in trouble with the law before, including on other child endangerment charges. An ex-boyfriend tells police he has custody of his two daughters with her due to her struggles with mental illness and substance abuse, per the Dispatch. Meanwhile, the twins' family is elated they've been found safe. "My tears have turned to joy," their grandmother tells the newspaper. (Read more kidnapping stories.)