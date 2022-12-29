The branches of the military defending our country include the Army, Navy, Air Force, and "Waffle House Employees," comedian Brad Williams joked after viewing viral video of a Waffle House brawl. The video posted by Twitter user Wallstreet_Ray, who described it as "the craziest Waffle House fight in Austin," has been viewed more than 1.3 million times, and a clip from it tweeted by musician Mekka Don has been viewed more than 5 million times. That clip shows a worker deftly catching a metal chair that had been thrown at her, Newsweek reports. "She needs to be the lead in the next action film," Don said.

The exact circumstances of the brawl are unclear. In the longer version of the video, a customer can be heard lamenting, "Bro, I just want my waffle" as an apparent shouting match between customers and Waffle House workers descends into a brawl, with objects including a coffee pot being thrown and employees struggling with customers behind the counter. Some viewers likened the besieged workers—and the chair-catcher in particular—to the Avengers. Wallstreet_Ray said reports the video was filmed during a Christmas Day disturbance at a Waffle House in Georgia were incorrect. "I've been sitting on this gold for well over a year," he wrote, sharing a screenshot that suggested the video was filmed in September 2021. (Read more viral video stories.)