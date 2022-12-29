In Buffalo, the driving ban is now lifted, the region's death toll from its historic blizzard has risen to 37, and the snow has stopped falling. The blame game, however, appears to be just starting. Amid questions about how Buffalo, of all places, has been so slow to dig out, the mayor and the county executive are at odds:

"The city, unfortunately, is always the last one to open," said Mark Poloncarz at a press briefing, per the New York Times. "It's embarrassing, to tell you the truth." He added: "I don't want to see this anymore—I'm sick of it—I'm a city resident myself. I know the mayor's not thrilled to hear it, but I don't care anymore. I want it done." Mayor: Byron Brown, who has led the city for almost 17 years, suggested Poloncarz was a little stressed. "People have been working around the clock since the beginning of this storm," he said. "You know, some people handle that pressure a lot differently. Some keep working. Some keep trying to help the residents of our community, and some break down and lash out."