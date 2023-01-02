A 10-year-old boy who was hunting for scrap metal at a building site in Vietnam tumbled into a 115-foot-deep hollow concrete pile on Saturday, and rescuers have been frantically working to free him. The BBC reports it's unclear how he managed to fit into the shaft, which is just 10 inches in diameter, nor is it clear where in the pillar he's located, reports Reuters. The child, Ly Hao Nam, was heard calling for help after falling, but he provided no sign of life when a camera was lowered toward him Monday. "We are trying our best. We cannot tell the boy's condition yet," one rescuer told AFP.

Oxygen has been pumped into the pillar, but other efforts to access him haven't proven successful: Attempts to raise the pile with cranes and excavators failed, and Reuters reports that an effort to soften the soil around the pillar has problematically caused it to tilt. VnExpress has many photos from the scene; view them here. (Read more trapped stories.)