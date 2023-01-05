Scary Details of Jeremy Renner's Injuries Released

TMZ obtained the 911 emergency log containing the call that came in moments after Jeremy Renner's snow plow accident, and it reveals terrifying details from the incident. According to the log, the actor could be heard moaning in the background of the call. The person speaking to the 911 dispatcher said Renner was bleeding heavily from his head and other areas, and that after his upper torso had been "completely crushed" by the Snowcat, the right side of Renner's chest collapsed and he was having "extreme difficulty" breathing.

After clearing snow so a family member could get their car out at his Nevada home, where as many as 40 inches of snow had fallen, Renner stepped out of the Snowcat to speak to the family member and the Snowcat (which, per Yahoo Entertainment weighs 14,300 pounds—a typical mid-size sport utility vehicle weighs 5,000 pounds) started rolling. It was while he was trying to get back into the driver's seat to stop it that it rolled over Renner, per TMZ. "At this point in the investigation, we do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all and we believe this is a tragic accident,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. (Read more Jeremy Renner stories.)