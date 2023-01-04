Dave & Buster's Co-Founder Dies on His Birthday

Dave & Buster's the company lives on, but the men behind it have both now passed. Co-founder James "Buster" Corley died Monday on his 72nd birthday at his Texas home, reports the Dallas Morning News. His family confirmed that he died of what Dallas police described as an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound." In a statement provided to WFAA, his family had this to say: "Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain. The family asks for privacy during this time."

The first of what would grow to 140 Dave & Buster's locations opened in Dallas in 1982, but the concept had its start in the late 1970s in Little Rock, Arkansas. Corley had a restaurant near an entertainment and games venue that David Corriveau was running. After observing that people tended to go back and forth between the two, they decided to open a single venue that blended a restaurant with entertainment, per the company's website. Corriveau won a coin toss, so his name went first. He died in 2015. (Read more obituary stories.)