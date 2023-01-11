In California, 'Everything Is at a Breaking Point'

At least 17 people have died in recent storms in California, where some of the most extensive rainfall in decades has triggered mudslides, washed out roads, downed thousands of trees, and opened up car-swallowing sinkholes in a state accustomed to drought. The death toll is now higher than that from "the last two wildfire seasons combined," reports the Los Angeles Times. And it's only "likely to grow," Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday, per the Guardian. After a brief period of relief, another atmospheric river storm is expected Wednesday. More:



Deaths: Deaths as a result of fallen trees and floodwaters overwhelming vehicles have been most common, per NBC News. Record-dry conditions have sapped moisture from trees, making them "more prone to snap and fall," per the LA Times. And as Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis tells CNN, "it only takes 6 inches of water to lose control of a car" and "in 12 inches, cars start floating away."

The deluge: The counties of Santa Cruz, Monterey, and Santa Barbara have been heavily affected this week. More than a foot of rain was recorded in certain locations over two days, while some areas received a month's worth of rainfall in a single day, per Global News. Some creeks "have risen 14 feet just in the last day," Kounalakis tells CNN. "It is unbelievable."

Evidence from Ellen: On Monday, Ellen DeGeneres shared a video showing a raging creek near her home in Montecito, which was put under an evacuation order. Usually it "never flows," but "it's probably about 9 feet up, and it could go another 2 feet up," she said, per Global. "We need to be nicer to Mother Nature 'cause Mother Nature is not happy with us," she continued. "This is crazy."

Climate change: "Part of it that we cannot ignore is that our environment is rapidly changing around us," Brian Ferguson of the California Office of Emergency Services tells the LA Times. The outlet notes "climate change is increasingly catching people off guard as the state swings from one extreme weather event to another, leaving little time to prepare."