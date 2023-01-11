After 9 Days, Damar Hamlin Is Going Home

Another big step forward for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin: He has been discharged from a Buffalo hospital nine days after he went into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati, USA Today reports. On Monday, the 24-year-old was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent a week in intensive care. "We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," Dr. Jamie Nadley, the leader of Hamlin's care team, said in a statement, per the Buffalo News.

"Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival!" Hamlin tweeted Tuesday. "Keep me in y’all prayers please." Amid the outpouring of support for Hamlin, video game maker EA is removing a team celebration in the Madden NFL 23 game that "has been available in the last three yearly versions of Madden" but could now seem stunningly insensitive, Ars Technica reports.

The company says the celebration, in which players pretend to apply CPR and a defibrillator to a scoring player lying on the ground, will be remove in an update "in the coming days." Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith has apologized for taking part in a similar celebration just days after Hamlin's medical incident, People reports. The magazine notes the CPR celebration "has been popular in the NFL for years." (Read more Damar Hamlin stories.)