Bodycam Footage Shows Larry Ellison Getting Pulled Over on Island He Owns

Oracle co-founder was cited on Lanai
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 12, 2023 2:30 AM CST

Billionaire tech mogul Larry Ellison owns 98% of the Hawaiian island of Lanai, but even so, he is not above getting pulled over for a traffic infraction. In bodycam footage obtained and aired by Hawaii News Now, the Oracle co-founder is shown in his orange Corvette during a traffic stop in October. Asked by the officer why he was speeding and ran through a stop sign, Ellison replied, "I was trying to get home for dinner with my kids, but there’s no excuse. There’s no good excuse." The officer cited him and Ellison did not challenge the citation. A Maui County councilman credited the local police department for its work: "Some communities, as we all know, have let the elite just, you know, run wild." (Read more Larry Ellison stories.)

