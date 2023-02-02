Reward Increased to $25K in Dallas Zoo Mystery

Police have not yet made any arrests in string of odd incidents
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 2, 2023 2:00 AM CST
$25K Reward Offered in Dallas Zoo Mystery
FILE - A Dallas police vehicle sits at an entrance at the Dallas Zoo, Jan. 13, 2023.   (Shakfat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)

As authorities continue to investigate what in the world is going on at the Dallas Zoo, the zoo is now offering a $25,000 reward for information that helps to answer that question. That's up from $10,000, ABC News reports. The two emperor tamarin monkeys who recently went missing after their enclosure was "intentionally compromised" were found unharmed, but in one of a few other previous strange incidents, a vulture died under "unusual" circumstances. A leopard also escaped after her enclosure was intentionally cut, and a fence was cut inside a langur monkey habitat, but no monkeys escaped that time. No arrests have been made, but police have released a photo of a man they want to talk to about the emperor tamarin monkeys' disappearance, Fox News reports. (Read more Dallas stories.)

