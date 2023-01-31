The Latest Weird Mystery at Dallas Zoo: 2 Missing Monkeys

The strange happenings at the Dallas Zoo are getting even stranger. Two monkeys are now missing from the zoo, believed to have been taken Monday morning, the Dallas Morning News reports. The zoo has recently been reporting a number of mysterious incidents involving enclosures and fences being cut (in one case, a leopard escaped but was found and returned to her enclosure), as well as the recent "heartbreaking" and suspicious death of an endangered vulture. In the most recent incident, keepers discovered two emperor tamarin monkeys missing on Monday, a day the zoo was closed due to inclement weather, and it was immediately "clear the habitat had been intentionally compromised," a zoo spokesperson says.

A necropsy was performed on the vulture, and the zoo's veterinary team announced that a "wound" was found on the bird. They had previously said his death did not appear to have been from natural causes. As for the missing monkeys, they like to stay close to home and are not likely to have strayed from the zoo had they escaped on their own, Fox 4 reports. Police are investigating the odd incidents, and a $10,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest or indictment. The zoo has added cameras and security patrols, increased overnight staffing, and decreased the number of animals with access to the outdoors at night. (Read more Dallas stories.)