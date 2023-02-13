US Says Dual Citizens Should Get Out of Russia

Dual US-Russian citizens who are still in Russia are likely to have problems whether Russia recognizes their US citizenship or not, the State Department warned it its latest travel advisory, saying American citizens "residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately." The government said Russia may refuse to recognize dual citizenship, meaning US citizens in Russia could be prevented from leaving the country or even conscripted to fight in the war in Ukraine, the BBC reports.

American citizens "including former and current US government and military personnel and private citizens engaged in business who are visiting or residing in Russia, have been interrogated without cause and threatened by Russian officials, and may become victims of harassment, mistreatment, and extortion," the State Department warned. It said Americans have also been arrested for taking part in political demonstrations.

"Russian security services may fail to notify the US Embassy of the detention of a US citizen and unreasonably delay US consular assistance," the warning stated. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the US had issued similar warnings "many times." He added that dual US-Russian citizens "are primarily Russian citizens, regardless of what citizenship they have." Thousands of dual citizens left Russia after the invasion of Ukraine last year, and it's not clear how many are still in Russia. (Read more Russia stories.)