Brazilian Police: Teenager Took Explosives to School

Suspect was wearing a Nazi armband, officials say
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 13, 2023 6:09 PM CST
Brazilian Police: Teenager Took Explosives to School
Sao Paulo, Brazil   (Getty/Eric Bergeri)

Police in Brazil arrested a teenager accused of trying to attack a school with explosives while wearing a Nazi armband Monday in a small city outside Sao Paulo. No one was injured in the incident in Monte Mor, a municipality of 56,000 residents about 75 miles northwest of Sao Paulo, the city hall said in a statement. Sao Paulo police said that the 17-year-old was arrested with explosives and a hatchet, and that he had been filmed removing these items from a car parked outside the school. Police also said they seized an airsoft gun and Nazi propaganda at the teenager's home, the AP reports.

The Monte Mor government published a photo of the suspect wearing a Nazi armband when he was arrested. School attacks are uncommon in the South American nation, but they have happened with somewhat greater frequency in recent years. In November, a former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver killed four people and wounded 12 in two schools in the small town of Aracruz in Espirito Santo state in southeastern Brazil. He had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning the attacks for two years, police said.

X