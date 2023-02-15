Tesla to Open Charger Network

An initiative has been launched by the Biden administration to increase the number of electric vehicle chargers on US roads—an effort that includes Tesla opening at least 7,500 of its charging stations to drivers of other makes. The goal is to have at least 500,000 chargers overall in use by 2030, CNBC reports. White House officials on Wednesday announced deals with companies including Ford, General Motors, and ChargePoint, which has the largest charging network in the country after Tesla, per Politico. The 2021 infrastructure bill included $7.5 billion in federal incentives for electric vehicle chargers.

To collect some of the federal money, under the law, charging stations must be open to more than one manufacturer's vehicles. That may have helped Tesla, which has resisted allowing owners of other models to use its stations, to change its tune. The company had tried to make the technology of its chargers the dominant one. Elon Musk joined other CEOs in infrastructure talks with administration officials late last year, said Mitch Landrieu, White House infrastructure chief. Tesla was "one of the early folks out there in this space—it was critically important to us that everybody be included in the conversation," Landrieu said.

Officials also praised other companies for their contributions. With FLO, GM intends to install as many as 40,000 public Level 2 EV chargers across the nation by 2026. Ford said it will have DC Fast chargers in place at 1,920 of its dealerships by January 2024. Hertz and BP are putting thousands of charges in cities that will be available to the public. At the announcement Wednesday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, "No matter what EV you drive, we want to make sure that you will be able to plug in, know the price that you’re going to be paying, and charge up with a predictable and user-friendly experience, just as when you are filling up with gas today." (Read more charging stations stories.)