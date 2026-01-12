'Are You Dead' App Is a Smash Hit

In a country where more people than ever are living on their own, a bluntly named app is turning fears of dying alone into a booming business. The app, called "Are You Dead?" in China and "Demumu" internationally, asks users to tap a large confirmation button every day to signal they are still alive. If a user fails to check in for two days in a row, the service automatically alerts a preselected emergency contact, warning that the user could be in danger, reports China Daily . Launched quietly in May, it has since surged to the top of China's paid app charts, fueled largely by young urban residents who live by themselves, per the BBC . Research cited by state media projects China could have as many as 200 million single-person households by 2030.

Fans describe it as a simple safeguard in a society where relatives often live far apart and work can keep people away from home for days. "People who live alone at any stage of their life need something like this," one user wrote on Chinese social media, noting its appeal for introverts, the unemployed, and those struggling with mental health. Another user said they worried that if they died alone, no one would know or retrieve their body.

The stark name—a play on another popular Chinese app called "Are You Hungry?"—has triggered criticism, with some users urging a shift to something less fatalistic, such as "Are You OK?" The creator, Henan-based Moonscape Technologies, says it is considering a rebrand even as downloads climb both in China and abroad; the app now ranks near the top of paid utility charts in the US, Singapore, Australia, and Spain. The company behind the app, built for roughly $140, is seeking to sell a 10% stake for $140,000 while exploring an app version tailored to older adults in a rapidly aging society. The developers have called publicly for more attention to seniors living alone, saying they "deserve to be seen, respected and protected."