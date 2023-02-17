These Robbers Are Both Under 40

Two brothers who robbed a jewelry store in England were arrested after police spotted the faces of the suspects—in the trunk of their car. George Murphy-Bristow, 38, and Benjamin Murphy, 37, wore masks that made them look like old men when they robbed the store in Epping, Essex, in September 2021, the BBC reports. Weeks later, police in another part of the county stopped a vehicle driven by Murphy and found "two full-face masks and clothing of identical appearance as those worn by the suspects in the robbery," along with a bag containing a hatchet, knife, and cable ties, Essex Police said in a news release.

Police said the brothers, who lived in London, used the weapons and the cable ties in the robbery. One worker had their $18,000 Rolex watch stolen from their wrist after they were tied to a chair, police said. DNA from the men was found in the "extremely life-like, full-face latex masks" recovered from the car, police said. Both men have been in custody since they were arrested in 2021, Metro reports. After a three-day trial, they were found guilty on Wednesday of crimes including robbery. Murphy was sentenced to 18 years and Murphy-Bristow was sentenced to 13 years. (Read more robbery stories.)