What some are saying was likely an "innocuous" comment from one celebrity friend to another took off online this week, and now both players—singer Barbra Striesand and actor Melissa McCarthy—are addressing the controversy. More on what happened:

Initial tweet: On Monday, Spy and Bridesmaids star McCarthy posted a photo of herself on Instagram attending a gala with director Adam Shankman, and one comment underneath that image soon caught the internet's attention, per People. "Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?" The "Evergreen" singer was referring to the diabetes medication that many have been using off-label for weight loss.