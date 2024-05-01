'Anger' Problems Get ABC Weatherman Fired: Sources

ABC News weatherman Rob Marciano, who has appeared on Good Morning America and World News Tonight for more than 10 years, is reportedly out of a job. Sources tell the New York Post the 55-year-old was fired after allegedly inappropriate behavior. Marciano had reportedly been pulled off-air entirely for a month and then "banned" from the studio in 2022, Page Six reported last year, but People reports he had still been giving weather reports from outside locations, including another ABC studio or reports from out in the field. Sources said at the time that Marciano had been dealing with "anger management issues" amid divorce proceedings; his wife filed for divorce in 2022.

"He made people feel uncomfortable. There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events," one source said last year. "There were times when [Marciano] was very cranky and angry … unsavory behavior on his part." Neither Marciano nor ABC News has commented publicly on the reports of his firing. He became ABC's senior meteorologist in 2014. After his wife of 11 years filed for divorce, he released a statement saying, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids." (More ABC News stories.)