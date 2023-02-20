Man Arrives at His Home to Find 'Mansion Rager' Underway

It's good to have neighbors who will call you if you're not home and something is amiss on your property. But the calls one Austin, Texas, homeowner got from his neighbors on Feb. 11 were nuts: "[They said] there were kids on our water tower on our property, there were cars up and down the street, and kids were hopping over the front of our fence," the unnamed homeowner tells Fox 7. It seems his house had been designated as the location of a "mansion rager," as a flyer posted on Snapchat referred to it. KVUE says the flyer was seen by students from at least four area high schools. Based on the damage to his gate, the homeowner believes a car was used to force it open, giving the teens entry to the property.

The homeowner tells KVUE that he headed to the house after learning what was underway, and when he got there, "three young males jumped out of the van or truck and attacked me, and then with it, they also destroyed my phone." It reportedly wasn't the only ruined property: He alleges eggs were thrown in bedrooms, the sheetrock was vandalized, a TV was broken, and more, to the tune of what could be tens of thousands in damages. His only child is 2 years old, so there is no personal connection between the family and all the high schoolers. A Google Form has been set up to field anonymous tips about the break-in. "We are not concerned with pressing charges against party goers," it reads. "Our main concern is finding the originator of the flyer, the individuals involved in the assault, burglary and vandalism." (Read more vandalism stories.)