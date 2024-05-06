Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize Twice in 10 Weeks

A Massachusetts woman won a $1 million Massachusetts State Lottery prize—then, 10 weeks later, won the same amount again. Christine Wilson won both jackpots by playing scratch-off tickets she'd purchased at two different stores, People reports. Both times, she opted for the $650,000 (pre-tax) cash payout option, USA Today reports. The first time, she said she'd use some of the winnings to purchase an SUV and the second time (the SUV having now been purchased), she said she planned to put the money in savings.

The odds of winning $1 million in the 100X Cash instant ticket game, the second one in which Wilson won a jackpot, are one in 1.6 million. The odds of winning $1 million in Lifetime Millions, the first instant ticket game in which she won, are one in 2.1 million, per the Massachusetts Lottery. Just since last year, multiple stories have come out about people winning multiple big lottery prizes in a short span of time, including an Australian couple who won $1 million each on two separate tickets for the same lotto drawing. (In the US, the winner of Powerball's recent $1.3 billion jackpot is an immigrant from Laos who's been battling cancer for eight years.)