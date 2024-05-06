Semi Driver Fatally Plows Into Utah Cop During Traffic Stop

A truck driver allegedly killed a police officer during a traffic stop on a Utah highway Sunday by driving his rig into the officer, police said. A Santaquin police officer and a Utah Highway Patrol trooper had stopped the semitrailer around 6:30am after somebody called 911 to report that a person was standing on the back of the rig as it was headed north on Interstate 15. Spanish Fork police said the man began driving off during the stop, then turned the semitrailer around before driving the wrong way on the interstate. The rig crashed into two police cars and the Santaquin officer, who died at the scene, the AP reports. Police identified the truck driver as Michael Aaron Jayne, 41. He was not yet booked into jail and had no attorney on record to comment on his behalf, police said.