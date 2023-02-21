After Putin Doubles Down, Biden Does, Too

Hours after Vladimir Putin doubled down on his nation's war with Ukraine, President Biden gave a speech in Poland in which did the same on behalf of Kiev. The dueling speeches came on the one-year anniversary of the war's start.

“Our support for Ukraine will not waver, NATO will not be divided, and we will not tire,” said Biden at Warsaw's historic Royal Castle, per the New York Times. “President Putin’s craven lust for land and power will fail.”

Biden accused Russia of "crimes against humanity" during the war, reports the Washington Post. He said Moscow was deliberately targeting civilians—including those at hospitals and orphanages—and using rape as a weapon of war. “They’ve committed depravity, crimes against humanity without shame or compunction,” Biden said. "No one can turn away their eyes from the atrocities Russia is committing against the Ukrainian people. It’s abhorrent."