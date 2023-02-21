An Innocent Walk With the Dog, Then Came the Moose

An Alaska woman is back walking her dog—quite a feat considering she was kicked in the head by a moose on a recent outing. Tracy Hansen of Anchorage was strolling with her dog, Gunner, along their usual route on Thursday when a woman in a passing car spotted a moose trailing close behind them on a sidewalk lining Old Seward Highway. Kate Timmons was filming with her cellphone as the moose quickly gained ground on the duo. "Hey, hey, hey, watch out, watch out!" she screamed as the moose appeared to leap, kicking Hansen in the head as she fell to the ground, per NBC News.

"I thought someone had not been paying attention and hit me with a bike or something," Hansen tells KTUU. "I had put my hands up to my head, and I'm like, 'I'm bleeding.'" Looking up, she realized the culprit was a moose she'd passed earlier on her walk. After kicking Hansen, the animal continued along the sidewalk at Timmons' urging. "Go, get going!" she yelled at the moose, whose pace had slowed, as her husband honked their vehicle's horn.

The couple then checked on Hansen. "My husband was able to pull her over the snowbank, so we could get her in the truck with her dog and kind of get her out of the way," Timmons tells KTUU, noting the snowbanks lining the sidewalk were tall enough to conceal Hansen lying there. "Kate and I were discussing that the Lord put her in the right place, at the right time to be able to help," says Hansen, who required staples for head wounds and is still recovering. But "we'll be back on our normal walks," she says of her and Gunner. "The moose won't stop that." (Read more moose stories.)