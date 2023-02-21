New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has been making noises about running for president in the 2024 election, though the Republican hasn't officially announced a campaign. He has, however, set up a political action committee, notes the Hill. The 48-year-old also is keeping a relatively high profile in the national media. Coverage:

'Normal': The New York Times is out with a profile noting that Sununu is trying to position himself as a "normal" conservative alternative to Donald Trump. (Sununu's oft-stated mantra is "Be normal.") The question raised by the story is whether such a "normal lane" exists for the GOP nomination in the upcoming election.

The New York Times is out with a profile noting that Sununu is trying to position himself as a "normal" conservative alternative to Donald Trump. (Sununu's oft-stated mantra is "Be normal.") The question raised by the story is whether such a "normal lane" exists for the GOP nomination in the upcoming election. Moving on: "I don't like losers," Sununu has said, referring to three straight lackluster election cycles for the GOP. "I'm not anti-Trump, I'm not pro-Trump. We're just moving on." And to the Times: "I'm conservative, I'm just not an extremist. Sometimes people confuse conservative with extremist."