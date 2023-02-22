Lawsuit: Man Collapsed at Blackjack Table, No One Helped

What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas—or out of the courtroom. As the Washington Post reports, 48-year-old Florida lawyer David Jagolinzer was playing blackjack at the Wynn Las Vegas casino last April when he slumped over convulsing with a heart attack. According to a lawsuit filed by his family last week, no one did anything for 16 minutes; players allegedly played on, the Wynn dealer didn't check on the face-down player at his table, security didn't do anything, and casino employees even began counting his chips. In fact, per the suit, nothing happened to help Jagolinzer until another blackjack dealer came to the table, and said, "Oh my god, he's blue."

"The family needs to know how and why casino security observes every player at a card table and will intervene if they think you are trying to cheat the house, but let David remain slumped over and unconscious on a gaming table while his brain was being deprived of oxygen," says a lawyer for the Jagolinzer family.

As the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, Wynn security came at that point with a defibrillator but were inadequately trained. Six minutes later, paramedics managed to restart Jagolinzer's heart, but his brain had been deprived of oxygen for long enough that he suffered "serious brain damage," per the suit. He died on Oct. 18 of what the suit describes as "anoxic encephalopathy related to a cardiac arrest" that could have been avoided with timely medical help. Wynn Las Vegas says it will "strongly defend itself against the false claims made in this lawsuit." (Read more Wynn Las Vegas stories.)