Fox News' Tucker Carlson is the only media personality given access by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to thousands of hours of Jan. 6 footage. Now, other media groups are demanding a piece of that, they noted in a Friday letter to congressional leadership, per CBS News. "Without full public access to the complete historical record, there is concern that an ideologically based narrative of an already polarizing event will take hold in the public consciousness, with destabilizing risks to the legitimacy of Congress, the Capitol Police, and the various federal investigations and prosecutions of January 6 crimes," read the letter penned by attorney Charles Tobin.

"Now that the CCTV videos have been released to one member of the news media—one whose program is categorized by its own network as opinion programming—they must be released to the rest of the news media as well," Tobin added. The letter represents CBS, Axios, CNN, Politico, ABC, Scripps, Advance, Gannett, ProPublica, and the Los Angeles Times. At least one other party is also appealing for access to the videos: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who said Thursday on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast that he plans to sue McCarthy for it, per the Hill. (Read more Capitol attack stories.)