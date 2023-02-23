Georgia Grand Juror Unnerves Some With Revelations

After eight months of closed-door proceedings, the forewoman of a special grand jury in Georgia apparently was ready to talk, though some legal experts don't think that was a good idea. In a series of interviews, Emily Kohrs has provided an inside look at Fulton County's investigation into possible efforts by former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the Washington Post reports. Kohrs suggested the grand jury will recommend indicting Trump, revealed that Mark Meadows would not answer questions for the panel, and said she thought it would have been cool to swear in Trump as a witness.

Some legal experts expressed concern about Kohrs' revelations, per USA Today. A law professor at Georgia State University said he's never heard of a grand jury member discussing witnesses' appearances publicly. She didn't seem to break any laws, said Clark Cunningham, but he said all the attention could undermine the public's faith in the process. "That's the downside," he said. A former federal prosecutor said Kohrs "walked right up to the line" but didn't cross it. "She didn't name any names," said David Weinstein. Other legal analysts said Kohrs, 30, mostly just relayed "colorful anecdotes," per Politico.

Kohrs' media blitz included interviews with the AP, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the New York Times, CNN, and NBC News. Norm Eisen, who served as counsel to the first impeachment of Trump, said she'd have better served the county by being more reserved in her commentary. "It creates an opportunity for some potential defendants, already known for making frivolous (claims), to make more of them," Eisen said. Trump seized on Kohrs' comments, posting that Kohrs is "going around and doing a Media Tour revealing, incredibly, the Grand Jury’s inner workings & thoughts. This is not JUSTICE, this is an illegal Kangaroo Court." (Read more grand jury stories.)