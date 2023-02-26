Gruesome Discovery Ends Search for Missing Model

Days after a model was reported missing in Hong Kong, police have made a grisly discovery and arrested her ex and three former in-laws. Authorities say they discovered parts of 28-year-old Abby Choi's body in a rented apartment, along with an electric saw and other equipment that might typically be found in a butcher's shop, reports NBC News. Police have arrested her ex-husband, identified only by the surname of Kwong, who was caught at a pier on Friday apparently trying to flee by boat, per CNN. They also arrested his parents and brother, with his father and brother charged with murder.

Authorities suspect a dispute over money led to the killing, reports the Washington Post. Choi had recently appeared on the cover of Vogue China and the luxury magazine L'Officiel Monaco. She also appeared at the Elie Saab Spring Summers 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris, as well as Paris Fashion Week, per CNN. Choi was considered a social media influencer, and her Instagram account had more than 100,000 followers at the time of her death. People are now flooding it with condolence messages. Choi had a son and daughter with her ex-husband. (Read more Hong Kong stories.)