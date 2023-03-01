King Asks Harry, Meghan to Vacate UK Property

Britain's King Charles wants his house back. His son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, the BBC reports. Buckingham Palace issued no comment, but a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed the eviction. The late Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother, gave the couple the right to live in the house, which is owned by the Crown Estate and controlled by the monarch. The 10-bedroom house is on the grounds of Windsor Castle. It was their only residence in the UK; the couple now live in California.

Charles has other plans for Frogmore, per the Sun, which reported that the king wants his younger brother, Prince Andrew, to live in it. Andrew doesn't like the idea of being evicted from the much grander Royal Lodge, where he lives with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and the late queen's corgis, per the tabloid. Harry and Meghan spent $3.2 million in public money to refurbish Frogmore, then paid the money back. The eviction notice reportedly was delivered days after Harry's book critical of his family was released in January. The queen removed Andrew's titles while he was facing sexual assault allegations, and Charles took away his Buckingham Palace office in December. (Read more Prince Harry stories.)