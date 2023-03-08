Utah Bank Robber Requested Unusual Amount of Cash

A Utah man who desired to be sent to federal prison carried out a polite bank robbery in pursuit of that goal, police say. Per a police booking affidavit, Donald Santacroce, 65, was arrested Monday morning after allegedly handing a teller at a Wells Fargo in downtown Salt Lake City a note that read, "Please pardon me for doing this but this is a robbery. Please give me $1. Thank you." KSL reports the teller complied and asked Santacroce to leave. The affidavit says he instead instructed her to call the police and sat in the bank lobby to wait. He allegedly complained that it was taking a while for police to get there.

Upon arrival, police arrested Santacroce, who ABC4 reports allegedly handed over the dollar to police. The arrest report states, "Donald said he had done this because he wanted to get arrested and go to federal prison. Donald stated that if he gets out of jail, he will rob another bank and ask for more money next time trying to get the desired result of going to federal prison." (Read more weird crimes stories.)