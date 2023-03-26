John Wick Hits Franchise High

John Wick: Chapter 4, the fourth installment in the Keanu Reeves assassin series, debuted with a franchise-best $73.5 million at the box office, according to studio estimates Sunday. The Lionsgate film, starring Reeves as the reluctant-but-not-that-reluctant killer John Wick, exceeded both expectations and previous opening weekends in the R-rated franchise. Since launching in 2014 with John Wick ($14 million on its opening weekend), the Chad Stahelski-directed series has steadily grown as a ticket-seller with each sequel. The 2017 follow-up opened with $30.4 million, and the 2019 third chapter, Parabellum, debuted with $56.8 million, the AP reports.

But Chapter 4, running 2 hours, 49 minutes and costing at least $100 million to produce, is the biggest film yet in the once-lean action series. Critics also said it was a franchise high point, scoring 95% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The film added $64 million overseas. It's Lionsgate's biggest success of the pandemic era. The franchise is set to keep humming. A spinoff titled Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas and co-starring Reeves, has already been shot. The miniseries The Continental, with Mel Gibson, is scheduled for Peacock. The weekend's other new releases were more modest. Zach Braff's A Good Person, starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman, opened at 530 theaters and grossed $834,000.The Lost King, with Sally Hawkins and Steve Coogan, debuted with $575,000 in 753 locations.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore: