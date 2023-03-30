Melissa Joan Hart: I Helped Kids Flee Nashville Shooting

Melissa Joan Hart got too close for comfort to the school shooting in Nashville this week. The star of Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Melissa & Joey, who lives in Nashville, revealed Tuesday that she was headed to her children's school, which is "right next to" Covenant School, when she learned of the active shooter situation, per NPR. "Luckily our kids weren't in" but "my husband and I were on our way to school for conferences," Hart said in a video shared on Instagram. She noted the video was recorded Monday but was "too raw to post" immediately, per CNN.

"We helped a class of kindergarteners across a busy highway that were climbing out of the woods, that were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school," said the actor. "These tiny little kids." And "we helped a mom reunite with her children." Fighting back tears, Hart said it was the second time her children had been "in close proximity" to a school shooting. The family moved from Connecticut shortly after the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, which was also not far from her own children's school, Hart said. "I don't know what to say anymore," she continued. "Enough is enough. Just pray for the families." (Read more Melissa Joan Hart stories.)