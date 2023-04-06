New Yorker Cover on Trump Is a First

"I have been doing this job for some 43 years, but this was my most stressful assignment yet," courtroom sketch artist Jane Rosenberg tells the New Yorker, which is publishing a courtroom sketch on its cover for the first time in its 98-year history. The magazine tweeted an image of the cover of its April 17 issue Wednesday, featuring one of Rosenberg's sketches from former President Trump's April 4 arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom. She was one of three sketch artists allowed in the courtroom. Newsweek reports that Rosenberg's sketch of a clearly unhappy Trump has been widely shared and edited online, with some users comparing him to the Grinch. (Read more The New Yorker stories.)