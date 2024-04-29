Longtime Analysts Are Out at The NFL Today

CBS is making some big changes to its The NFL Today pregame show. The Athletic reports that the show, which has been around under various names since 1961, is replacing two former NFL quarterbacks with one. Analysts Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason are departing, and former Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has been added. Esiason was on the show for 22 years. Simms, the network's lead game analyst for almost 20 years, joined The NFL Today in 2017. Ryan, who last played in 2022 and has appeared on other CBS platforms, officially retired from the NFL last week, the Washington Post reports.

CBS says James Brown, Nate Burleson, and Bill Cowher will be returning to the show, with former defensive end JJ Watt appearing on a part-time basis. "Great 26 yrs run with CBS SPORTS," Simms said in a post on X. "Even though that part of my career is over I look forward to what is next." On his WFAN radio show, Esaison said he is "stepping away from The NFL Today on CBS, more their decision than maybe mine," adding that he thought the Super Bowl was his "swan song." He said his radio contract had been extended.

In a statement, CBS Sports president and CEO David Berson said Ryan had "an outstanding first year at CBS Sports, excelling as both a studio and game analyst," per the AP. "He is the consummate team player and a Hall of Fame person." Berson added: "Phil and Boomer set the standard of excellence for NFL analysts. We are so grateful for their immeasurable contributions to CBS Sports." (More NFL stories.)