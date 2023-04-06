Guy Who Stole Terracotta Warrior's Thumb Pleads Guilty

Michael Rohana reaches plea deal in crime that outraged China
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 6, 2023 8:42 AM CDT
Visitors browse the Terracotta Army exhibit at the Cincinnati Art Museum, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Cincinnati.   (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A Delaware man's legal saga is approaching its end, more than five years after an extremely ill-advised move at an ugly Christmas sweater party that led to an FBI investigation and international tensions. Days before Christmas 2017, Michael Rohana was at an after-hours party in the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, where he made his way into a roped-off gallery and stole a thumb from a $4.5 million terracotta warrior statue on loan from China. Under a plea deal, Rohana is expected to plead guilty later this month to a felony charge of trafficking archaeological resources, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $20,000 fine, the Washington Post reports.

Rohana, who was 24 at the time of the crime, could have faced a maximum of 30 years in prison if convicted on an earlier charge of theft and concealment of an object of cultural heritage from a museum. Chinese officials had demanded "severe punishment" for the damage to the statue, which is more than 2,000 years old. Rohana confessed to the crime, describing it as a drunken mistake, and returned the stolen thumb when an FBI agent showed up at his home in February 2018, Artnet News reports. A 2019 trial ended in a mistrial and further legal proceedings were delayed by the pandemic and worsening relations with China.

During the 2019 trial, Rohana, who was captured on surveillance footage taking a selfie with the statue before snapping its thumb off, said he didn't know how he "could have been so stupid." A major issue at the trial was the value of the thumb, which one expert put at $1,000 and another at $150,000. Rohana's lawyer, Catherine C. Henry told jurors the case shouldn't be treated like a major art heist. "These charges were made for art thieves—think like Ocean's Eleven or Mission:Impossible," she said. Rohana, she said, "wasn’t in ninja clothing sneaking around the museum. He was a drunk kid in a bright green ugly Christmas sweater." (Read more art theft stories.)

