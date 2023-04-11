Americans Aren't Exactly Gung-Ho on EVs

Many Americans aren’t yet sold on going electric for their next cars, with high prices and too few charging stations the main deterrents. About 4 in 10 US adults are at least somewhat likely to switch, but the shift from the country’s love affair with gas vehicles still apparently has a ways to travel. Other findings in the poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute:

Only 8% of US adults say they or someone in their household owns or leases an EV, and just 8% say their household has a plug-in hybrid.

Only 19% of US adults say it’s “very” or “extremely” likely they would purchase an electric vehicle the next time they buy a car, and 22% say it’s somewhat likely. About half—47%—say it’s not likely they would go electric.

Six in 10 said the high cost is a major reason they wouldn’t and about a quarter cited it as a minor reason. Only 16% said the high cost would not be a factor in rejecting an EV. New electric vehicles cost an average of more than $58,000, according to Kelley Blue Book. The average vehicle sold in the US costs just under $46,000.