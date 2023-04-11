Louisville Shooter Legally Bought Weapon Last Week

The man who killed five people at a bank in Louisville Monday morning used a rifle that he bought legally just six days earlier, police say. At a press conference Tuesday, Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said Connor Sturgeon bought an AR-15-style rifle at a local dealership on April 4, Reuters reports. Officials also said they had executed a search warrant at the home of the 25-year-old gunman and removed several items, reports the New York Times. Police said Sturgeon targeted specific people at the Old National Bank branch in downtown Louisville, where he had worked since June 2021, according to a LinkedIn page.

"We know he left a note," said US Rep. Morgan McGarvey, per the Times. "We know he texted or called at least one person to let them know he was suicidal and contemplating harm." The gunman died in an exchange of fire with police, who arrived at the scene within minutes. Eight people were injured, including officer Nickolas Wilt, who graduated from training March 31 and was working his fourth shift as a police officer. Gwinn-Villaroel said the 26-year-old officer, who was shot in the head, is in critical but stable condition and "it's looking hopeful," the AP reports. She said Wilt and other officers "unflinchingly" engaged the shooter, preventing more deaths.

"The act of heroism can't be overstated on yesterday," the chief said. "They did what they were called to do. They answered that call to protect and serve." (Read more Louisville stories.)