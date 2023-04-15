Suspected Killer's Sister Sent Cash App Founder Strange Text

Cash App founder Bob Lee apparently knew his suspected killer, tech entrepreneur Nima Momeni, through Momeni's sister, according to a new court filing that offers the most details yet on Lee's fatal stabbing in San Francisco in the wee hours of April 4. A friend of Lee's told police Lee had known Momeni's sister for as many as four years, the Washington Post reports. Witnesses told police that while Momeni's sister was married, her marriage may have been in trouble. But police aren't commenting on the nature of Lee's relationship with her. What is clear is that on the afternoon of April 3, Lee and Momeni's sister were drinking and talking at a gathering of friends in a San Francisco home, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Lee left and returned to his hotel room, where he spoke to Momeni on the phone, and a witness tells police Momeni questioned Lee "regarding whether his sister was doing drugs or anything inappropriate" earlier in the day. The witness said Lee assured him nothing inappropriate took place. Later that night, Momeni went to his sister's apartment building; hours later, surveillance footage shows Lee also entering the building at 12:39am April 4 and then exiting the building with Momeni at 2:03am. They got into Momeni's car and drove away; police say they got out of the car and stood on the street together for a few minutes before Momeni stabbed Lee multiple times with a kitchen knife. "One of the stab wounds, showing a direct and clear intent to kill, penetrated [Mr. Lee’s] heart," the filing states.

Police say that at some time around Lee's murder, Momeni's sister texted him: "Just wanted to make sure your doing ok Cause know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you And thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class Love you Selfish pricks." Momeni's sister and her husband, a prominent plastic surgeon in the city, appeared together at Momeni's arraignment Friday. A kitchen knife, the San Francisco DA notes, is "not something most of us carry around at all times with us—and so that this was something that he intended to do." She says her office is investigating the case as a premeditated murder. (Read more San Francisco stories.)