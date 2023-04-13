Report: Tech Exec Arrested in Cash App Founder's Murder

The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect early this morning in connection with the murder of tech executive and Cash App founder Bob Lee, confirms the San Francisco Chronicle. The arrest occurred in Emeryville, with Mission Local reporting by way of police sources that the man who was arrested also works in the tech industry and is believed to have been acquainted with Lee. Mission Local's sources had indicated that the fatal stabbing of the 43-year-old Lee, which occurred in a desolate area of downtown San Francisco around 2:30am on April 4, was not a robbery attempt or a random attack.

Mission Local's sources allege that on the night in question, Lee and the suspect were together in a car registered in the suspect's name. "Some manner of confrontation allegedly commenced while both men were in the vehicle, and potentially continued after Lee exited the car," per Mission Local. Lee's ex-wife, Krista Lee, tells KTVU she believes Lee and the suspect knew each other, but she does not know a motive. As the New York Times reported earlier this week, Lee's death sparked heated discussions on social media, with prominent names like Elon Musk stating that "violent crime in SF is horrific," and others saying the city's leadership had "blood on their hands." (Read more San Francisco stories.)