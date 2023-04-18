'Special' T. Rex Skeleton Sold at Auction for $6.2M

A 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton sold for 5.55 million Swiss francs ($6.2 million USD) at Zurich, Switzerland's Koller auction house. Nicknamed Trinity, the BBC reports it is one of the most spectacular T. rex skeletons in existence. It measures 38 feet long and nearly 13 feet tall. This sale marks the first T. rex skeleton ever auctioned in Europe, which raises concerns among scientists about how many dino fossils are now in private collections. Describing Trinity as "special" in an interview on Koller's website, Dr. Hans-Jacob Siber of The Aathal Dinosaur Museum said that there are just "20 or 30 good T. rex skeletons in the world and this is one of the bigger and better ones."

Though the dinosaur was purchased by a private buyer, Koller indicated hope that it would be put on public display. Speaking to the BBC, Edinburgh University dinosaur expert Steve Brusatte expressed concern over private purchases, saying in part that "museums can't compete with the deep pockets of the oligarchs and the super-rich." Brusatte coninued on to say that he's worried "that these very rare dinosaur skeletons, which are scientifically very valuable and are important for education and public engagement disappear into the vaults of private collectors which means that they are not available for public display."

The Tyrannosaurus rex, which has one of the most distinctive skulls in the animal kingdom, is among the most iconic dinosaurs in pop culture. As an American Museum of Natural History information page notes, the 1902 discovery of the first T. rex skeleton in Hell Creek, Montana also sparked long-lasting interest in dinosaurs in general. Trinity, however, isn't the most expensive T. rex ever sold. In 2022 the Guardian reported that honor went to "Stan," a Tyrannosaurus skull that sold in 2020 for $31.8 million. (Read more Tyrannosaurus rex stories.)