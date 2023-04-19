5 of 8 Toilets Broke on Long-Haul Flight

Austrian Airlines flight from Vienna to New York had to turn back 2 hours in
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 19, 2023 11:10 AM CDT
In this 2014 file photo, an Austrian Airlines airplane takes off from the airport in Munich.   (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

If being stuck in a tiny box with 300 strangers at 35,000 feet isn't your cup of tea, being stuck with 300 strangers at 35,000 feet with only three functioning bathrooms is probably less so. As AFP reports, such was the case of an Austrian Airlines flight from Vienna to New York, which had to turn back two hours into Monday's flight when five of its eight bathrooms malfunctioned. While it's a first for Austrian Airlines, a rep tells AFP, Insider notes that such instances aren't without precedent: A 2018 Norwegian Air flight with 85 plumbers on board had to return to Oslo when its toilets broke and required exterior access to fix. The Austrian Airlines rep says its plane has been fixed and returned to service; passengers were rebooked. (Good news: This wasn't you, Southwest.)

